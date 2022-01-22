Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
AIADMK Stages Protests In Cauvery Delta Districts Seeking Relief For Farmers

The opposition AIADMK staged massive protests in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta districts on Saturday demanding the state government to immediately compensate farmers badly hit by the northeast monsoon rather than wait for Central assistance.

- File photo

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:38 pm

The opposition AIADMK staged massive protests in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta districts on Saturday demanding the state government to immediately compensate farmers badly hit by the northeast monsoon rather than wait for Central assistance.The party also sought the implementation of an easy mechanism to procure paddy directly from the farmers instead of the newly-introduced online registration for this paddy procurement season. Leading the protest here, former minister for food and civil supplies R Kamaraj said the DMK government should take steps to provide Rs 20,000 as compensation to the ryots, as had been promised.

“The relief is yet to reach the affected farmers despite a month after the northeast monsoon receded. The government should take steps to disburse the sum with the existing funds available with it instead of waiting for central aid," the former minister later told reporters. The rains that battered Tamil Nadu claimed at least 54 lives and injured 52 people. Apart from damage to cattle, huts and homes, agricultural crops raised in about 49,230 hectares, as well as 526 hectares of horticulture crop, were damaged. The state government had sought financial assistance of Rs 2,629 crore of which Rs 2,079 crore is for permanent relief and restoration work and Rs 550 crore for interim work.

 He claimed that about one lakh paddy bags stocked in the delta districts are yet to be procured by the state government. “The online registration to sell paddy for this procurement season is unfeasible to farmers. The government should come up with an easy mechanism facilitating farmers to sell their produce quickly,” Kamaraj said.

With inputs from PTI

