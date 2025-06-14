Ahmedabad Plane Crash Aftermath: Grieving Families Called for Body Identification

Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad became a scene of profound grief and organised turmoil as bereaved families were summoned to identify the remains of loved ones lost in the devastating crash of Air India flight AI171.
"Around 20 to 30 families have been called for body identification. They are being directed to the mortuary wing," a senior hospital official informed Outlook. The verification process proved deeply distressing, with most remains severely burnt and fragmented beyond easy recognition.
Over 100 police officers were stationed at Civil Hospital and the surrounding vicinity to control crowds and maintain public order. Officials anticipate heightened public distress as further details of the tragedy come to light.