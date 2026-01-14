Another Delhi riots Accused Seeks Bail, Cites Parity After Supreme Court Relief To Five

The bail application was filed by Athar Khan, a former call centre employee accused of being one of the main organisers of the protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Riots
Another Delhi riots Accused Seeks Bail, Cites Parity After Supreme Court Relief To Five Photo: Representational
info_icon

Days after the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, another accused has filed a bail application in a court here, contending that he is facing similar charges and seeking parity.

The bail application was filed by Athar Khan, a former call centre employee accused of being one of the main organisers of the protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches there.

The application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai contends that the Supreme Court granted bail to another accused facing similar charges and that he stands on the same footing.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Khan allegedly participated in secret meetings, in which he said that the "time has come to burn Delhi" and coordinated the destruction of CCTV cameras.

The court framed charges of criminal conspiracy, among others, against Athar Khan, who is among the 11 alleged organisers and speakers of the anti-CAA/NRC meeting.

The other alleged organisers are Mohammed Saleem Khan, Salim Malik, Mohammed Jalaluddin alias Guddu Bhai, Shahnawaz, Furkan, Mohammed Ayub, Mohammed Yunus, Tabassum, Mohammed Ayaz and his brother Khalid.

He was also named as accused in one FIR for being part of a mob that killed Head Constable Ratan Lal during the riots. Athar Khan's name had also cropped up in a case that pertained to a mob looting a showroom.

Related Content
Related Content

The court listed Khan's bail application for hearing on January 19.

On January 6, another accused, Salim Malik, who is lodged in jail on identical charges, filed a bail application on similar grounds.

On January 5, the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad -- in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The court, however, denied relief to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying all the accused in the case did not stand on the same footing.

There was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said while denying bail to the two former Jawaharlal Nehru University students.

Of the 20 accused named in the case, two are still absconding and the remaining 18 applied for bail in the past.

Out of the 18, seven are still in prison, including Khalid, Imam, Athar Khan, Salim Malik, former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Hussain's bail application is pending in the Karkardooma Court.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Scores Fifty; Onus On Nitish Reddy For Strong Finish |IND 205/5 (41)

  2. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Suffers Pre-Mature Exit; Kidambi Srikanth Defeats Mannepalli

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  4. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  5. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in