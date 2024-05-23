National

After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run

In the first incident that took place in October last year, the teenager had allegedly fatally run over two people by his speeding car in the Barra area here, a senior official, adding that he indulged in a repeat accident in March this year as no timely action was taken against him

File Photo
Visual from the car crash spot| File Photo
info_icon

Amid outrage over the mowing down of two persons by a Porsche driven by a minor in Pune, police here are examining the conduct of their own officers who allegedly let off a 15-year-old boy involved in a hit-and-run case that killed two people last October.

Out on the road again, the boy was allegedly involved in another accident in March that left four people injured.

Visual from the car crash spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver's Bail Cancelled, Grandfather's Links With Chhota Rajan Found | Latest Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the police, the teenager was apprehended on May 21 and a departmental inquiry was ordered on Thursday, two days after the Pune accident.

In the first incident that took place in October last year, the teenager had allegedly fatally run over two people by his speeding car in the Barra area here, a senior official, adding that he indulged in a repeat accident in March this year as no timely action was taken against him.

In March, four persons were injured in the Nawabganj locality here when the boy was allegedly recklessly driving his car.

The top officials' temper ran high after it was learnt that the boy had indulged in another hit-and-run incident, after which the minor was finally apprehended on May 21 and sent to a juvenile home.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra told reporters that a departmental inquiry has been launched to probe the role of those who caused delay in filing of the charge sheet against the teenager and taking action against the juvenile.

The mangled Porsche at the accident spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said the officials have been asked to look into the role of the teen's father, a doctor, who allowed the boy to drive even after the first incident that took place last October.

It has been decided to implicate the boy's father if it is found that he allowed his son to continue driving despite his reckless driving that took the lives of two individuals, the ACP said.

A similar hit-and-run incident in Pune on Tuesday involving a minor has taken to the headlines. The youngster who was driving a Porsche car hit four persons, killing two of them. The minor has been slapped with Indian Penal Code section 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (reckless driving).

The "Zero fatality corridor" initiative has led to a 58.3 percent reduction in road crash fatalities - null
‘Zero Fatality Corridor’: Crash Deaths Down By 58.3% On Mumbai-Pune E-Way Since 2016, Says Report

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details
  2. Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  3. Two New IT Parks To Be Ready In Indore By The End Of Next Year: Official
  4. After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run
  5. Three Rhino Poachers Arrested In Assam
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  3. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
Sports News
  1. PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Sack JB Bickerstaff As Coach
  4. Betting Allegations: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta Charged By Football Association
  5. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
World News
  1. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  2. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  3. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
  4. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor