‘Zero Fatality Corridor’: Crash Deaths Down By 58.3% On Mumbai-Pune E-Way Since 2016, Says Report

The "zero fatality corridor" initiative has led to a 58.3 per cent reduction in road crash fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since 2016 and 32 per cent since 2022, according to a report.

Describing the reduction as "unprecedented", the report stated that this marks a "significant stride towards a safer and more secure roadway". "Once infamous for recording 151 deaths in 2016, roughly three deaths every 2 km, compared to the 2016 national average of one death per 2 km, the expressway earned the distinction of being one of the deadliest expressways in the country," it stated.

Since the launch of the "zero fatality corridor" initiative for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (MPEW) in 2016, there has been a marked decline in road crash deaths, stated the report on the project, a joint effort of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the Maharashtra Highway Police (HSP), the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department and the SaveLIFE Foundation. The initiative, it stated, focused on comprehensive interventions spanning the 5Es of Road Safety – Enactment, Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care and Engagement.

The report stated that "as a result of these interventions, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed a 58.3 per cent decline in road crash deaths from 151 fatalities in 2016 to 63 fatalities (from 56 fatal crashes) up until 31st December, 2023".

"Every fatality on the expressway is a matter of grave concern for the MSRDC. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure we achieve zero deaths on this crucial link between Mumbai and Pune. The MSRDC has implemented various safety measures on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and this has resulted in the elimination of various types of crashes like run-off crashes, object impact crashes, head-on crashes, and poor visibility related crashes," MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Anil Kumar Gaikwad said.