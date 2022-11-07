Active Covid-19 Cases Drop To 1,055 In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, including two returnees from the United States of America, pushing the overall tally to 35,92,810 on Sunday, the health department said.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the overall death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 198 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,53,707 left 1,055 active infections in the state.

Chennai added the majority of new cases at 29, Chengalpet at 11 while the remaining infections were spread across other districts. Eleven districts of the total 38 in the state reported zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 239 active infections and overall 7,92,845 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,274 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,98,25,101, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)