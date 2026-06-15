Action Needed Over Offensive Remarks Against Women in Comedy Shows: Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Monday strongly condemned the trend of making derogatory remarks about women in stand-up comedy shows, terming the practice "extremely wrong" and calling for strict legal action against offenders.
The minister's remarks come on the heels of a major controversy involving comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra. A police case was registered against the two after a clip from a comedy show surfaced, purportedly glorifying coercion and non-consensual conduct towards women.
The minister, however, did not name the two.
"Whether it is a comedy show or any other programme, action should certainly be taken against people who make inappropriate remarks about women," she told reporters here when asked about comedians making objectionable jokes about women during stand-up shows.
She said authorities had taken cognisance of such matters in the past, and action is being taken.
"No person has the right to make such inappropriate comments about women that have an adverse impact on society and people," she added.
Responding to a query about the ongoing debate on raising the minimum legal age of marriage for women, Annapurna Devi said the issue required wider social discussion.
Under Indian law, a marriage involving a male under 21 years or a female below 18 years is considered a child marriage. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, provides for imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both for those found guilty.
Amid a debate surrounding the possible implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh and issues such as live-in relationships and polygamy that have figured in the discussion, the minister said, "Some laws already exist in this regard, but people's mindset can also change through social participation. There is a need to increase awareness at the grassroots level." She added that before moving forward on socially sensitive issues, the government considers the views of all stakeholders.