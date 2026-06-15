Action Needed Over Offensive Remarks Against Women in Comedy Shows: Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Amid a debate surrounding the possible implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh and issues such as live-in relationships and polygamy that have figured in the discussion, the minister said, "Some laws already exist in this regard, but people's mindset can also change through social participation. There is a need to increase awareness at the grassroots level." She added that before moving forward on socially sensitive issues, the government considers the views of all stakeholders.