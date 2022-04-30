Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Acid attack culprit won't be spared, K'taka govt to bear victim's treatment cost: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the state government will take care of medical treatment cost of a 24-year old woman who was attacked with acid by her spurned lover earlier this week, and assured that the culprit won't be spared.

Acid attack culprit won't be spared, K'taka govt to bear victim's treatment cost: Minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:57 pm

The minister visited the victim, who is being treated in the ICU at St. John's Hospital here, and spoke to her and expressed solidarity with her family.

 "The government will not spare the culprit who is responsible for such a heinous act...the government stands with them (victim and her family) and  the treatment of the woman will be taken care of by the government," Sudhakar said.

Related stories

Bikers Troop Bengaluru: Riders On A Mission

Vistara To Start Flights Connecting Coimbatore With Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From May 20

Godrej Properties Aims For Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue From 33-Acre Housing Project In Bengaluru

Condemning the acid attack, he said, "This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilised society, and cases like these must be trialled in fast-track courts and the culprits must be punished quickly. Only then, we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent."
       

A jilted man identified as 27-year-old  Nagesh threw acid on the woman in Bengaluru on Thursday. Police have registered a case and according to them he was apparently dismayed when the victim turned down his proposal.
       

Stating that the health department will extend all support for the treatment of the victim, Sudhakar said the woman has suffered 35 per cent burns and is being treated in the ICU.
       

"Skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from the skin bank at BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute). I have decided to personally give Rs 5 lakh to the victim. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family, be it treatment, rehabilitation and securing the future of the girl," he said.
       

Society needs to collectively think and act to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and work towards building a safe environment for women, the minister added.
       

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who also met the victim, said an investigation is on and seven teams have gone to various places, including other states, to gather information about the culprit and will be successful in the efforts to nab him very soon.
       
"....investigation is on, we have got some clues about the culprit's whereabouts," he added.

Tags

National Indian Government Karnataka Government Acid Attack Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar St. John's Hospital 35 Per Cent Burns Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College And Research Institute) Skin Grafting
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer