Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Accused In Sonali Phogat `Murder' Case Questioned

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added.

Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:41 am

Two associates of BJP leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat were questioned overnight by Goa Police in connection with her alleged murder, an official said on Friday.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added.

On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had told PTI that they were arrested following autopsy on Phogat's body.

Related stories

BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Murdered In Goa? Autopsy Reports And 'Curlies' Connect, All You Need To Know

Goa Police Charges Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Associates In Her Murder Case

Ex-'Bigg Boss' Contestant Sonali Phogat's Brother Claims She Was Murdered In Goa

“They have been detained, not arrested,” said inspector Prashal P N Desai of Anjuna police station in North Goa district. Both were questioned overnight, he said, refusing to disclose more details.  

Anjuna police added the murder charge to the case of `unnatural death' after forensic experts at the Goa Medical College and Hospital conducted autopsy on Phogat's body on Thursday morning and said in the report that there were multiple "blunt force injuries".

Phogat, a former TikTok star and social media influencer, arrived in Goa along with Sagwan and Wasi on August 22 and checked into a hotel in Anjuna.  The next day she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital. Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Meanwhile, the statements of all those who met Phogat or seen her since her arrival were being recorded, said a senior police official. “We are not ruling out any possibility,” he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Murder Case. Goa Governement Goa Police First Information Report (FIR) TikTok Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions