Abdullah Questions Infiltration Of Terrorists Into J&K Through Highly Militarised Borders

In a veiled attack on the BJP, J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah said the party wants to change the Muslim-majority character of the union territory but it will "not succeed in the dream".

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah | Photo: PTI
Expressing concern over growing encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the infiltration of terrorists from across the border despite heavy military deployment.

"There is so much military deployed on the borders (in Jammu and Kashmir), which I feel is not there in any other country but still they (terrorists) are managing to sneak into this side," Abdullah said addressing party workers in Kishtwar district of Chenab valley.

Farooq Abdullah | - File Photo
"They are all in close collaboration, united for our destruction," he added.

The former chief minister is currently on a week-long tour of the valley, which also comprises Doda and Ramban districts, to engage with the party's grassroots workers and ensure robust preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said the news of encounters between terrorists and security forces have started coming from across Jammu and Kashmir, raising concern among people.

Seeking unity among the file and rank of the party, the NC president said his party workers are facing the worst kind of oppression which could be countered only with united efforts.

"We have to unite mentally and physically for the future of Jammu and Kashmir without any discrimination on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed," he said.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said the party wants to change the Muslim-majority character of the union territory but it will "not succeed in the dream".

"We have preferred Mahatma Gandhi's India over Pakistan (at the time of the partition). Our future is linked with this country and we will continue our efforts to ensure that we live with dignity and honour," Abdullah said.

He added, "We have to work to change the present leadership which is not sincere."

He also cautioned the party workers of traitors saying, "Our enemies have infiltrated us and we have to identify them."

