AAP To Start 'Tiranga Shakhas' In Uttar Pradesh On Lines Of RSS Shakhas

On the lines of RSS 'shakhas', AAP intends to open 10,000 'shakhas' in the next six months.

Sanjay Singh PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:28 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party will start "Tiranga Shakhas" in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's "shakhas" to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's "politics of hatred", said party's state in-charge Sanjay Singh on Saturday. 

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the party intends to open 10,000 "tiranga shakhas" in the next six months to educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about BJP's "divide and rule" policy.

He told reporters in Lucknow, "The BJP is sponsoring politics of hatred. This is weakening the country and the Constitution. If the situation continues, India will lose its identity. It has to be saved.

"The people of UP and the country have to be educated about the divisive policies of the BJP. For this, the party will start 'tiranga shakhas' in entire Uttar Pradesh. These will be the 'shakhas' of the RSS versus the 'shakhas' of the AAP. These will be constituted in the next six months."

The party will begin appointing "pramukhs" to the "tiranga shakhas" from July 1 and 10,000 such "pramukhs" will be appointed, as per Singh.

Singh added, "Before the commencement of the 'tiranga shakhas', the national tri-colour will be unfurled and the Preamble of the Constitution will be read to the people so they are cautious about the divisive powers."

Discussions on great personalities like Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan among others will be held, he specified.

Singh also said the party will contest the upcoming urban local bodies' elections, scheduled to be held later this year, in Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

