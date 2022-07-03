Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
AAP Sends Rs 420 To PM Modi In Protest Against Agnipath Scheme

In a symbolic protest, members of the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing-Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), sought money from the public amidst the slogans of "Narendra Modi ji ke liye bheek de do" (Give alms for Narendra Modi).

Aam Aadmi Party's student wing-Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), sought money from the public amidst the slogans of "Narendra Modi ji ke liye bheek de do" (Give alms for Narendra Modi). Associated Press (AP)

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 7:35 pm

AAP on Sunday protested here over Agnipath and said it has sent a cheque for Rs 420 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of cheating the youth with the new military recruitment scheme, the party said. 

After announcing the military recruitment scheme on June 14, the Central government faced flak from defence aspirants across the country.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh incharge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "Modi Ji said that there is no money for the Indian army and jawans will be given jobs for only four years. The student and youth wing of @AAPUttarPradesh begged all across the state and sent a cheque of Rs 420 to the 420 government of Modi." 

The amount refers to the Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with cheating.

"See the brutality of Baba's (Adityanath) Police and remember that one day @Uppolice will also be on a 4 year contract," he added in the tweet in which he also shared a video clip showing UP police personnel dragging protesting AAP members into buses.   

In Lucknow over two dozen AAP members were removed from the busy Hazratganj intersection by the police. Police officials maintained that no one was arrested or detained.   

Singh on Saturday said, that Modi would be told not to do 'char sau beesi' (cheating) with the Indian Army and AAP will also appeal to the government "to not cry for money to protect the country."   

He added that AAP will continue to protest against the scheme as the government is "misguiding" people by claiming "lack of money for the security of the borders" as the reason behind the scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

National AAP PM Modi Symbolic Protest Agnipath Scheme Cheating Youth Hazratganj Intersection Lack Of Money New Military Recruitment Scheme
