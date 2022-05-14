Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAI To Commission Jabalpur Airport's New Terminal Building by March 2023

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will commission a new terminal building at the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh by March next year, according to an official statement on Saturday.

AAI To Commission Jabalpur Airport's New Terminal Building by March 2023
Indira Gandhi Airport

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 6:49 pm

The new terminal building will be equipped with world-class passenger facilities and have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, the AAI's statement said. Spread over 1,15,315 square feet, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area, and well-planned parking for over 300 cars and buses.  "The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals, and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh," it stated.


According to the statement, the terminal building and the entire airport are also getting upgraded. The runway is being extended to make it suitable to handle A320-type aircraft; a new 38-meter-high air traffic control tower is being built. It said that a new fire station and ancillary buildings are being constructed under this project at the Jabalpur airport. The entire project will cost Rs 412 crore.  "The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2022, and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2023," the statement said.


The Centre-run AAI owns and runs more than 100 airports across the country.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Government Collected OBC Data, What Did MVA Do In Maharashtra? Asks BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Two-Storey Building In Indore, 7 Dead

Madhya Pradesh: Curfew Lifted In Khargone City, All Restrictions Withdrawn

Tags

National Indian Government Madhya Pradesh Government Jabalpur Airport AAI Terminal Building 500 Passengers A320-type Aircraft 38-meter-high Air Traffic Control Tower 100 Airports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%