A Civilisational And Cultural Incubator

The School of Arts, Madras was founded in 1850 by Dr Alexander Hunter, a surgeon by profession but in his heart a passionate artist. He was born in 1816 in Chittagong and desired to move to the Madras Presidency. Here he became a Chief Surgeon. As a young man he wanted to become a painter but his parents disapproved of his choice and wanted him to pursue medicine. He was an evangelist and hardworking surgeon but developed his ‘self-taught’ skills in painting and drawing. He believed that art and design should be an integral part of the growing urban centre of Madras. He seeded the idea of an art school-to build an institution that nurtured creative possibilities in fine art, design, printmaking and photography.