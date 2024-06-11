A Brief History Of RSS In India 

In his first public address since the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 election results, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a call to move away from electoral rhetorics and instead focus the nation’s attention on burning issues like the Manipur conflict. In what is being seen as a rebuke to BJP leadership, the Sangh chief also said that a “true sevak” (one who serves the people) does not have “ahankar” (arrogance) and works without causing any hurt to others. Referring to the bitter poll campaign, he said “decorum was not maintained”. Urging the governmnet and the leaders in Opposition to work together, Bhagwat said that election is a process of building consensus. “Parliament has two sides so that both aspects of any question can be presented," the RSS chief said.