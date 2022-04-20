Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
96 Per Cent In 15-17 Age Group, 76 Per Cent Children Aged 12 To 14 In Delhi Inoculated With First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

In the 15-17 years age group, 77 per cent children have received the second dose. However, in the 12-14 years age group, only 3 per cent children have received the second dose.

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 7:25 pm

At least 96 per cent children in the age group of 15-17 years and 76 per cent of those aged 12 to 14 in the national capital have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Delhi government officials.

According to the presentation made by the government in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday, a total of 3.29 crore doses have been administered in the city till April 19 .

"In order to cover the 12-14 year cohort, and the remaining 15-17 years (first and second dose) cohorts, vaccination shall be conducted at school sites in camp mode, according to requirement, in close coordination with the Education Department. Out of school children shall be mobilized to the nearby health facilities," the presentation showed.

"It was decided that fixed COVID-19 vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions for general population shall be discontinued from April 1. Covid vaccination will be available at all Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and other agencies health facilities and hospitals during the regular timings of these health facilities, with due rationalization of session sites according to the vaccination load," it added.

The maximum first doses in the 15-17 age group have been administered in South West Delhi district followed by North West Delhi, West Delhi and North East Delhi with the least vaccination coverage being in New Delhi district in the same age bracket.

However, in the 12-14 years age group, maximum first doses have been administered in West Delhi district followed by North West Delhi, South West Delhi and the minimum in Central Delhi district.

The officials noted that 17.38 lakh doses of the vaccine are available in stock, as on April 19, including 7.16 lakh doses of Covishield, 3.25 lakh doses of Covaxin and 6.97 lakh doses of Corbevax. 

