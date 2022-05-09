Monday, May 09, 2022
9-Year-Old Girl Raped By 4 in J'khand's Palamu District

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:23 pm

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Monday. Police have identified three persons, all in the age group of 24 and 27 years, reportedly involved in the crime, the fourth one is still to be identified.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar Tuti told PTI, "Out of the three identified accused, one has been arrested on Monday and sent to jail. Search operation for rest three is going on."

Police took the action following an FIR lodged by the parents of the victim on Sunday. Family members of the victim told police that the incident took place on Saturday night when the girl, who is a student of class-4, was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

Members of the house were not present at that time. Taking advantage of this, the four accused reached the terrace with help of a wooden ladder and committed the crime, according to the family members.

-With PTI Input

