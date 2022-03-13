Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
77 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

The trend of no fresh fatalities due to the infectious disease continued and the death toll remained the same at 4,111.

Students getting Covid-19 vaccine.(photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 3:55 pm

Telangana on Saturday witnessed a further sharp decline in COVID-19 cases with a mere 77 new infections being reported. The statewide tally stood at 7,90,301, a health department bulletin said.

The trend of no fresh fatalities due to the infectious disease continued and the death toll remained the same at 4,111. The bulletin said 154 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,126. The recovery rate rose to 99.34 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with  40, followed  by Ranga Reddy district with 8. The bulletin said 23,936 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases  was 1,064, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The state had recorded 90 cases on Friday.

With PTI Inputs

