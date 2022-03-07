Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
65 Active COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal

The state had reported five fresh cases on Sunday.

Covid cases tally rises in Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:28 pm

Sixty-five coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior health official said here on Monday. The coronavirus tally of the northeastern state remained unchanged at 64,466 as no fresh infection was registered. The toll stood at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state had reported five fresh cases on Sunday. Eight more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 64,105, the official said.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 99.44 per cent from 99.43 per cent on Sunday. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 21, followed by Tawang (11), Lower Subansiri (five), the SSO said.

The administration has thus far tested over 12.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 87 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.65 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.42 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far.

With PTI Inputs

