5 Nabbed For Killing Man Following Argument In West Delhi's Naraina

All the accused in the incident, which occurred on Friday around 10 pm, have been apprehended, they said.

Murder in West Delhi.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 4:51 pm

A man was killed by five people following an argument at a pan shop in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Saturday. All the accused in the incident, which occurred on Friday around 10 pm, have been apprehended, they said. 


Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, "A fight was broke out at a pan shop near PVR Naraina in which the man, Shiva, was killed by five people."


A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) has been registered, and five people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, the DCP said. 

With PTI inputs.

