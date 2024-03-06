National

5 Killed In Road Accident In Haryana's Rewari

PTI
March 6, 2024
A head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car, 5 killed
Five people were killed here in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car, police said on Wednesday.

All five deceased were car occupants, said police. The accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road.

Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

"We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. An FIR is being registered," said a senior police officer.

