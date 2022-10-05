Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
5 Killed By A Speeding Truck In J'khand; Locals Protest

On Wednesday, five people were killed and two others were seriously injured by a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 6:48 pm

Five people, including two women and a child, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, while two others suffered serious injuries, a police officer said.

All seven of them were waiting to hire a vehicle on the Ramgarh-Patratu state highway near Hehal village, some 10 km from Ramgarh town, when the truck mowed them down around 4 pm, the officer said.

Two women and a child were among the five people who were killed on the spot, said Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Patratu. The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Ramgarh, the SDPO said, adding that the truck has been seized.

Irked over the incident, hundreds of local people blocked the busy four-lane highway, seeking action against the truck driver. 

Md Javed Hussain (IAS), the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Ramgarh, said a team of police officers has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order. 

Jharkhand
