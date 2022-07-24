Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

419 fresh Covid-19 Cases In Punjab

With 244 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,47,691, the bulletin said. Chandigarh reported 145 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 95,667. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165, it said.

undefined
419 fresh Covid-19 Cases In Punjab PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 10:48 pm

Punjab's Covid-19 tally rose to 7,70,654 on Sunday with 419 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin. The death toll reached 20,367 as four fatalities were reported from Faridkot (1), Jalandhar (2) and Patiala (1), the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Jalandhar, 59 from Ludhiana and 57 from Mohali, the bulletin said. The active case count stands at 2,596 in Punjab.

With 244 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,47,691, the bulletin said. Chandigarh reported 145 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 95,667. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165, it said.

Related stories

Ladakh Reports 24 New Covid Cases

Chhattisgarh Sees 196 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 212 Recoveries

Telangana Adds 531 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 734, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites