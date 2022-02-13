Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

4 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Odisha's Kandhamal

Four people, including the driver, died at the spot, while the injured were admitted to a hospital. Their conditions were stated to be stable, officials said.

4 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Odisha's Kandhamal
4 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Odisha's Kandhamal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 7:56 pm

Four people were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck amid fog in Odisha's Kandhamal district in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.


The accident happened around 3 am on the Berhampur-Phulbani Highway near Lahabadi village when they were returning home to Badisuga after attending a birthday party in Talipada.


Four people, including the driver, died at the spot while the injured were admitted to a hospital. Their conditions were stated to be stable, officials said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Regional Transport Officer Gati Krushna Samantroy said.

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Odisha Accidents Car Crash Odisha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident