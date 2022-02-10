Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

4,355 Indian Expatriates Died Of COVID-19: Govt

A total of 4,355 Indian expatriates died due to COVID-19 in 88 countries, with the highest death toll of 1,237 being reported in Saudi Arabia, followed by 894 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

4,355 Indian Expatriates Died Of COVID-19: Govt
Covid-19 Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 4:27 pm

A total of 4,355 Indian expatriates died due to COVID-19 in 88 countries, with the highest death toll of 1,237 being reported in Saudi Arabia, followed by 894 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The details were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.


According to him, 668 Indian expatriates died of COVID-19 in Kuwait, 555 in Oman and 203 in Bahrain. The number was five in the United States, while it was 15 in Russia. Muraleedharan said 113 Indian expatriates died of COVID-19 in Qatar, while the number was 186 in Malaysia. "As per the details available with Indian Missions/Posts, the total number of Indian expatriates who died due to COVID-19 is 4,355. The number of such deceased persons whose bodies were brought back to India for funeral is 127," he said.

Related stories

MP: Chouhan Praises Health Worker For Administering Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Central Govt Approves Rs 6.15 Crores For Families Of Journalists Succumbed To Covid-19

Bengal Logs 884 New Covid Cases, 28 Fresh Fatalities


The minister said financial assistance for transporting the mortal remains to India or for local burial was provided from the Indian Community Welfare Fund where such requests were received. He added that there is no restriction on bringing back the mortal remains of Covid-infected Indians provided the necessary precautions mandated by the health and civil aviation ministries are taken. To a separate question, Muraleedharan said 7,925 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world. The UAE has the highest number of 1,663 Indian prisoners, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,363 and Nepal with 1,039.


"As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners in foreign jails as of January 15 is 7,925, which also includes under-trials," Muraleedharan said. "From 2006 till January 2022, 86 prisoners, including 75 Indian prisoners, have been transferred under the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003 to serve the remainder of their sentences," he added.

PTI Inputs

Tags

National National COVID-19 COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

No Proposal Under Consideration To Increase Man Hour Work From 8 To 12 Hrs: Govt

TRS MPs Submit Privilege Notice Against PM Over Remarks On Andhra Reorganisation Bill

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked