Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 People Rescued From Flash Floods In Kargil

The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said.

undefined
Flash flood in Kargil Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:01 am

Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by police personnel and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said. They were identified as Mohd Sharief, Ghulam Mehdi and Mohd Hassan.

Related stories

Flash Flood Leads To Road Blockade In Lahaul-Spiti

HP: Road Blocked After Flash Flood In Lahaul

Hopes Of Finding Survivors In Amarnath Flash Floods Fading

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National People Rescued Flash Floods Kargil Taisuru's Youljuk Village State Disaster Response Force Police Personnel Heavy Rainfall Rise In Water Level
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites