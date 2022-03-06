Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
3 Missing Minor Students Traced, Handed Over To Parents: Police

They spent a night at Ambala and then went to Chandigarh with an unknown man, he said.

3 Missing Minor Students Traced, Handed Over To Parents: Police
Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:11 pm

Three minor school students, missing for the last four days, were traced and handed over to their parents on Sunday, police said. Emotional scenes were witnessed when the three children were reunited with their parents.
       

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh said the three students belonged to a locality. He told a press conference that the trio studied in a government school of village Khothran and ran away from their school on March 2 on their own.
       

"All students of class 6 and aged around 14 years, first went to the Phagwara railway station, then to Jalandhar Cantonment railway station and from there to Ambala in Haryana," he said.
     

They spent a night at Ambala and then went to Chandigarh with an unknown man, he said. "They wanted to work but were unable to find any," he said.
       

The unknown man left them at Chandigarh railway station, the SP said. "Since we had sent their photographs to all police stations, including to the ones in neighbouring states, we got information about them last evening, brought them and handed them over to their parents today," he said.
       

"Though the trio said they had left on their own in search of work for leading an independent life, we are investigating if they were misled by somebody," Singh added.
     

 A complaint with the police about the three children who have gone missing was lodged on March 3 by the parents of one of them, he said. 

With PTI inputs.

