Thursday, May 26, 2022
Home National

3 LeT Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled In Kupwara District Of Jammu And Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar confirmed that the encounter took place, based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara.

3 LeT Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled In Kupwara District Of Jammu And Kashmir
LeT terrorists killed Representative image/PTI

Updated: 26 May 2022 11:46 am

Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.

"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the Army and police," a police spokesperson said.

He said an encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralised.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Kumar said. 

