3 BJP MLAs Suspended From Telangana Assembly Budget Session After Protest

The Speaker announced the suspension of the three MLAs.

Protestors In Telangana Being Pacified By The Police Representational Image

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 7:25 pm

On the account of disrupting proceedings, three BJP members were suspended for the rest of the ongoing budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.         

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao began introduction of Budget 2022-23 on the opening day of the current session soon after the House met, even as BJP floor leader T Raja Singh and others tried to draw the attention of Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.

Singh persisted with his attempt and state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a  motion for the suspension of the three BJP members – Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender till the end of the session.

Singh, who was in the well of the House, did not heed to the Speaker's directives to leave the House.   He was physically removed by the marshals.

In a statement later, Singh alleged that their rights as MLAs have  been taken away with the suspension. Their suspension for the entire Budget session is part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political conspiracy, he claimed.

Alleging that they were not allowed to protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly premises, Singh slammed the chief minister for allegedly taking away their rights.

Meanwhile, a Congress release said the party MLAs boycotted the budget presentation and came out of the House in protest against the Speaker not giving mike to raise even a point of order.  

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the House was being run in an undemocratic manner. 

( With PTI Inputs)
 

