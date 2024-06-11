National

28 Ministers Of New Modi Govt Have Declared Criminal Cases: ADR

Among the ministers facing the most severe allegations, two have declared cases related to attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code section 307.

Twenty-eight ministers in the third Narendra Modi government have criminal cases against them with 19 of them facing serious charges such as attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech, poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

They are Shantanu Thakur, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, and Sukanta Majumdar, minister of state for education and Development of North Eastern Region, the ADR said.

The ADR report also highlighted that five ministers have cases related to crimes against women.

They are Minister of State (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Thakur, Majumdar, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

Additionally, the ADR report identifies eight ministers with cases related to hate speech.

A total of 28 out of 71 ministers (39 per cent) have declared criminal cases, it said.

The new Council of Ministers that took the oath on June 9 has 72 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

