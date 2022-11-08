22-Year-Old Man Arrested For Social Media Post Against Manipur CM, BJP

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Manipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the BJP on Facebook, police said on Tuesday.

Laishram Malemnganba was arrested on Monday from his house in Waiton in Imphal East district based on a complaint lodged by state BJYM president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, they said.

Sharma alleged that the comment put the BJP in the wrong light for being "Hindu-centric", and it hurt the BJP functionaries.

"Being a Hindu, the comment immensely hurt my religious feelings," the BJYM leader claimed.

The police filed a case against the accused under different sections of the IPC, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 298 (uttering words, etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

An investigation is underway, police said.