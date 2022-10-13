2020 Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Chand Bagh Protest Organiser 

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of an accused in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying different witnesses have claimed the accused was an organiser of the Chand Bagh protest where inflammatory speeches were made.

The court was hearing the bail plea of Shadab Ahmad who was accused of being a part of the larger conspiracy that resulted in the riots.

“On the perusal of the charge sheet and accompanying documents, for the limited purpose of the bail, I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Shadab Ahmad are prima facie true,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

“Hence, the present application for bail of the accused stands dismissed,” the judge added.

The court said the accused was one of the organisers of the Chand Bagh protest where inflammatory speeches were made, an allegation supported by the statements of various witnesses.

“The statement of witnesses cannot be dissected and every contradiction cannot be taken as impacting the value or veracity of the said witness, particularly at the stage of bail,” the court said.

It said the statements of the witnesses showed sufficient incriminating material against the accused.

The court also agreed with the submission of Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad that a holistic view had to be taken while looking at the prima facie involvement of conspirators in the chain of conspiracy.

According to the charge sheet, the accused took part in the conspiracy and it was not necessary that he had to be involved in every aspect of the conspiracy, the court said.

The court also noted that the accused was part of the Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG) Whatsapp group.

Crime Branch had registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

