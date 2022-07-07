Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Kids Drown In Saryu River While Bathing

2 kids drowned in the Saryu river of Gonda district while taking a bath.

undefined
Drowning while bathing (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:23 pm

 Two children have drowned while bathing in the Saryu river in Sojhiya village of the district, police said on Thursday.


Circle Officer Sansar Chand Rathi said that Satyam (12) and Krishna (13) drowned on Wednesday evening.


"The children waded into deeper waters while bathing and were swept by the flow of water. When their family members informed the local police about the incident we started efforts to search for them," he said.


The bodies were fished out of the river on Thursday and sent for post-mortem, the police official said. 

Tags

National Sojhiya Village Post Mortem Police Official Circle Officer Sansar Chand Rathi Satyam (12) Krishna (13) Bodies Were Fished Out Of The River Saryu River
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points