Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In J&K

Security forces on Sunday arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Kulgam and Sringar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

2 Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In J&K
J&Ks terrorism (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 6:38 pm

Security forces on Sunday arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Kulgam and Sringar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

Related stories

39 LeT Terrorists Among 62 Ultras Killed So Far In Kashmir Valley This Year: IGP

Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested In J&K, Including Three Involved In Panchayat Member's Killing

The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

Another 'hybrid' terrorist was arrested from Nowgam area of the city here, the police said.

"On a specific input, Srinagar Police & (50 RR) arrested a hybrid terrorist namely Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam from Nowgam, Srinagar," the Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him, they said. A case has been registered under relevant sections, they added.

Officials had earlier explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

Tags

National Hybrid Terrorists Terrorists Arrested Sringar District Kulgam District Srinagar Police Terrorism Terrorists Jammu Kashmir Police J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week