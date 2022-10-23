2 Detained, Toronto Island Airport Evacuated In Bomb Scare

Flights at the Toronto island airport were suspended and passengers were ordered evacuated as police reported a possible explosive device was found near the airport's ferry terminal.

Police said two people had been detained and were cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they were called shortly before 4 pm on Saturday to Billy Bishop airport's mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package.

“We are dealing with a potential explosive device,” Toronto police said in a tweet.

Two residential buildings near the ferry terminal also were evacuated and a third was partially evacuated.

The airport said its runway was closed and two Air Canada flights were diverted to Hamilton, Ontario.

Passengers stranded inside the terminal for several hours said they were being evacuated by water taxis.

“Runway is closed for the evening. Porter has completed its flight schedule for the evening. Two Air Canada flights diverted to Hamilton. Passengers remaining in the terminal are being evacuated at present. Tunnel/ferry remains closed,” Billy Bishop Airport said in a tweet.