Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets ‘Y’ Category Security

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri, under ‘Y’ category security will get seven to eight commandos of the CRPF, who will guard him round the clock.

‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets ‘Y’ Category Security
Sand sculpture on movie The Kashmir Files. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:47 pm

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security by the CRPF wherever he travels across India, official sources said.

Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category secuity.

The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

Related stories

Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘If Kashmir Files Is Made, There Should Also Be Film Lakhimpur Files'

'The Kashmir Files' Team Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

‘Shikara’ To ‘The Kashmir Files’ To ‘Haider’ – Films On The People Of Kashmir

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Security Category Y Category Security Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Movies Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Kashmiri Pandits Exodus Kashmiri Pandits' Community Ministry Of Home Affairs Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye