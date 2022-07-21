‘India Scripts History’: PM Modi On Droupadi Murmu’s Win As Wisher Pour In For New President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thuresday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election.

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!



Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

"India scripts history," PM Modi wrote on Twitter on Murmu becoming the first tribal President of India.

She defeated the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

"Droupadi Murmu ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," PM Modi said.

Murmu began her political career as a councillor in Odisha and will be written into history as India's first tribal President and the second woman in the post.

The former Jharkhand Governor won an easy victory over Sinha.

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

President Kovind greets his successor Murmu on her election as the next President

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Droupadi Murmu on her election as the next President of the country.

President Kovind completes his five year term on Sunday.

BJP leaders laud Murmu’s win

BJP leaders highlighted Droupadi Murmu's rise from a humble tribal background as they lauded her win in the presidential poll, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying it is a moment of great pride for the country.

BJP president J P Nadda said for a woman from tribal background to reach the post of the President is a "golden moment" for the country and expressed confidence that her competence and experience in administrative and social works will benefit the country immensely. She will be the first tribal President of India.

That Murmu will occupy the country's top constitutional position when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in nation-building shows the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of every section of society, Nadda said.

Shah said Murmu's rise to the top while working through adverse circumstances underscores the unlimited strength of India's democracy.

"The selfless manner with which she dedicated herself to the service of the country and society while facing such struggles, is inspirational for everyone," he said, highlighting her humble background.

Her win will be a milestone in the direction of fulfilling the resolve of uplifting the last person in the queue and empowering the tribal community, he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated her on "impressive" win and asserted that her victory is proof of Indian democracy's strength.

The senior BJP leader said Murmu has been active for public welfare among the poor and deprived sections of society and has now risen to reach the top constitutional post.

While an official announcement on Murmu's victory is expected only after all votes are counted, she has already crossed the halfway mark.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also greeted Murmu for her win

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha.

Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.

"Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted.

"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.

