Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Programme: Over 3 Cr Tricolours To Be Hoisted Across State, Says CM Adityanath

Besides, a song titled 'Jayghosh' has also been composed, he said, adding that flags will be sent to all district headquarters by July 31. Tricolor distribution centres will also be set up at every school, primary health centre and Anganwadi centers in the state, the CM said during the meeting.

undefined
'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day next month

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 10:57 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said all the preparations for the upcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day next month have been completed and 3.18 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the state.

Participating in a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy regarding the programme under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Chief Minister said the state government has completed its preparations for the progamme to be held between August 13 and 15 as part of 'Independence Week' celebrations from August 11 to 17.

Adityanath, according to an official spokesperson, said that a total of 3.18 tricolors would be hoisted in the state. Of these, 2.68 core are to be hoisted at houses and 50 lakh in government, non-government offices and other commercial institutions in the state.

Related stories

Tricolour To Be Flown At Half-Mast In Respect Of Shinzo Abe Across India

Delhi govt forms volunteer-based committees to take care of 500 tricolours it is installing

Draped In Tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar Embarks On Her Final Journey

Besides, a song titled 'Jayghosh' has also been composed, he said, adding that flags will be sent to all district headquarters by July 31. Tricolor distribution centres will also be set up at every school, primary health centre and Anganwadi centers in the state, the CM said during the meeting.

Adityanath said that the process of purchasing of flags is being done by the state's Cottage, Small and Medium Industries Department. Over 1.18 crore flags are being made in the state through self-help groups, NGOs and private sewing centres, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Har Ghar Tiranga Programme Tricolours Hoisted CM Adityanath Government Non-government Offices Commercial Institutions Jayghosh Primary Health Centre Anganwadi Centers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced