Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
 ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Places In Mumbai In Connection To Underworld-Linked Action

The federal investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at About ten locations in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:09 am

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld and related property transactions, official sources said.

About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered, they said.

The ED action is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and some intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said. 

