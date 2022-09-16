Friday, Sep 16, 2022
'Deshbhakti' Curriculum Strengthening Children To Be Successful In Life: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia was on a visit to a government school in RK Puram on Friday to assess the impact of the curriculum on children. This was his third consecutive visit to a government school in the last three days.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 8:42 pm

The 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in Delhi government schools is giving strength to the children to be successful in life and inspiring them to focus on their careers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia was on a visit to a government school in RK Puram on Friday to assess the impact of the curriculum on children. This was his third consecutive visit to a government school in the last three days.

"Many children have shared that the Deshbhakti class is also giving them the inspiration to prepare better for the exam and work diligently on their careers," he said. The Delhi government's ambitious curriculum was launched on September 28, 2021, by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the curriculum, children meditate for five minutes and then think about any five patriots every day. Thereafter, they share their thoughts with their classmates, Sisodia said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

