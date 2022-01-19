Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
 Delhi: Tihar Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone In Fear Of Getting Caught

A purported video of an X-ray of the inmate’s abdomen with the phone in his stomach has emerged. According to police, an endoscopy was performed to remove the device from his body.

Tihar Jail - PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 7:43 pm

Police said on Wednesday that an inmate of Tihar Jail swallowed a mobile phone during checking.out of fear of getting caught by prison officials

According to them, an endoscopy was performed to remove the device from his body.

A purported video of an X-ray of the inmate’s abdomen with the phone in his stomach has emerged.

According to Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel, the incident took place on January 5 when the jail staff was conducting a check. As they approached the inmate lodged in Central Jail no 1, he swallowed the phone.
He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to GB Pant Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The mobile phone was taken out of his body by the doctors through endoscopy, Goel said.

The inmate has been discharged and is back in the prison, the official said, adding that his condition is stable.

National
