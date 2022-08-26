‘Being In Power Has Raised Our Responsibilities Towards People’: Yogi Adityanath To BJP Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday told BJP leaders being in power both in the state and at the Centre has enhanced their responsibility towards people and they have to work with full dedication.

The chief minister arrived here this morning and flagged off 76 new garbage collection vehicles of the Municipal Corporation. He later held a meeting of party office-bearers, public representatives and other leaders.

The chief minister listened to all the party functionaries intently who apprised him of their problems. The CM also asked about the working of different departments.

Addressing the leader, the chief minister said their responsibility has increased as the BJP is power both in Lucknow and Delhi, and they have to work with full dedication for public welfare, according to a leader present at the meeting that lasted about one hour.

The Industrial Development Minister of the state, and the minister in-charge of the district. Nand Gopal Nandi was also present.

Earlier, the chief minister's helicopter landed at the Police Lines helipad at around 11 am where he was received by MP Rajendra Agrawal, Minister of State Somendra Tomar, MLAs and officials.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister will also hold a review meeting later with officers of the Meerut division through video-conferencing.

(With PTI inputs)

