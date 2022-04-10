Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Struggling Delhi Capitals Face Well-Set Kolkata Knight Riders

With two wins from three matches, Delhi Capitals need to put up a daredevil show against Kolkata Knight Riders to justify their potential. Follow here IPL 2022 live cricket scores of KKR vs DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders are leading IPL 2022 points table with six points from four matches. Follow here live cricket scores of KKR vs DC.

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 1:17 pm

A mouth-watering clash between Pat Cummins vs David Warner and Shreyas Iyer vs Rishabh Pant will set up Sunday afternoon's IPL 2022 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium. Cummins has arrived in IPL 2022 with a bang but Warner is yet to show his explosive side. DC are dependent on a solid start and Warner needs to prove his worth. Shreyas Iyer was once the captain of Delhi but after he got injured, Rishabh Pant replaced him. Then DC did not retain Iyer in the IPL auctions and Kolkata Knight Riders found the talented batsman to lead their side this season. There will be an element of grudge in this KKR vs DC contest but those two points will ultimately matter for the teams. Get here live cricket scores of KKR vs DC.

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 1:12 PM

    KKR Well Balanced

    With three wins in four matches, the balance in the KKR playing XI is quite clear. Umesh Yadav's bowling has given the Knight Riders a cutting edge and they have the miserly Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who have the best middle-overs (7-16) economy rate (5.52) in this IPL. Delhi Capitals' biggest worry has been soft dismissals and captain Rishabh Pant is not amused.

