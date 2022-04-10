Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Bowl

A mid-table clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 pits debutants Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals. Follow live updates and cricket scores of RR vs LSG.

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 7:04 pm

Tonight's Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium has all the makings of a potential Indian Premier League (IPL) classic. Royals, the inaugural champions, probably have the most exciting team this season. They looked stunning in their wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. But Sanju Samson & Co. somehow conspired to lose the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, they face another very strong team in Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul & Co. suffered a chastening five-wicket defeat against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans in their IPL bow, but they hit back to win the next three against -- Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. With an ensemble cast on either side, the 20th match of IPL 2022 can be a blockbuster. Just look at some of these names - Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, etc. Follow live updates and cricket scores of RR vs LSG here.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 7:01 PM

    Pitch Report

    The strip looks like a great batting paradise. Bowlers will have to play with their minds to contain the opposition. 
     

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 6:25 PM

    Stat Check

    Sanju Samson who scored 2484 runs at an average of 29.92 in 92 innings of 96 matches, needs 16 more runs to become only the second batter from Rajasthan Royals to complete 2500 runs in IPL.

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 6:18 PM

    Likely XIs

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

     

  • 10 Apr 2022 / 6:15 PM

     The Stars

    RR's Jos Buttler is the Orange Cap holder for the most runs (205). For LSG, skipper Rahul is the leading scorer, and at sixth position with 132 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Avesh Khan (LSG) are the highest wicket-takers to feature in this match, with seven scalps each.

