AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Australia, Zealand Eye Winning Start

The Kiwis were forced to shift to indoors nets at the SCG on Friday after just half hour of training session after heavens opened up. According to the Met department, the weather will remain partly cloudy with high chances of rain, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Key Players

David Warner: With a string of 70-plus scores in the lead-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2022, David Warner is one of the key players in the Australian side. The southpaw led by example last year as he spearheaded his side to a maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE.

Trent Boult: One of the most dangerous T20 bowlers in world cricket, Trent Boult was a vital cog in New Zealand’s journey to World Cup final last year. Boult will once again be fundamental to New Zealand's chances of success whether it be bowling overs up front or at the death.