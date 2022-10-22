Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Australia, Zealand Eye Winning Start

The Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 begins with a high-profile fixture between Australia and New Zealand. Follow AUS vs NZ live.

Aaron Finch led Australia to ICC T20 World Cup title last year. Follow AUS vs NZ live.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 10:48 am

Defending champions Australia kick off their title defence at home against New Zealand in a Super 12 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, in a repeat of last year’s final, on Saturday at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia come into the tournament with mixed fortune in the format having won just three in their last eight games. The hosts also suffered a narrow six-run defeat against India in the warm-up fixture. On the other hand, New Zealand find themselves in a strong vein of form having won 12 out of 15 T20Is they played in this calendar year. Follow AUS vs NZ live.

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 10:46 AM

    Rain Forecast

    The Kiwis were forced to shift to indoors nets at the SCG on Friday after just half hour of training session after heavens opened up. According to the Met department, the weather will remain partly cloudy with high chances of rain, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 10:46 AM

    Key Players

    David Warner: With a string of 70-plus scores in the lead-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2022, David Warner is one of the key players in the Australian side. The southpaw led by example last year as he spearheaded his side to a maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE.   

    Trent Boult: One of the most dangerous T20 bowlers in world cricket, Trent Boult was a vital cog in New Zealand’s journey to World Cup final last year. Boult will once again be fundamental to New Zealand's chances of success whether it be bowling overs up front or at the death.

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 10:46 AM

    Head-To-Head

    Australia enjoy a 10-4 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is. In T20 World Cups, Australia faced New Zealand twice winning one and losing one. 

  • 22 Oct 2022 / 10:46 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the first Super 12 fixture between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the SCG.

