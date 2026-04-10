Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Shahed Drones In West Asian Countries During Iran War

Summary of this article
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Ukrainian military personnel have shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple West Asian (Middle Eastern) countries during the ongoing Iran-related conflict.
Ukrainian forces used domestically produced interceptor drones, proven effective against the same Shahed-type weapons Russia employs in its war on Ukraine, with around 228 experts deployed or ready for deployment.
Zelenskyy described the operations as part of a broader effort to assist partners, while seeking reciprocal support such as advanced air defence systems in return for Ukraine’s technical assistance.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Ukrainian military personnel actively participated in operations to shoot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in several West Asian countries amid the recent Iran war.
In remarks to journalists on Friday, April 10, 2026, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian teams successfully intercepted the drones using domestically developed interceptor technology. “Did we destroy Iranian ‘Shaheds?’ Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several. And in my view, this is a success,” he stated.
The Ukrainian President explained that the operations form part of Kyiv’s wider strategy to help regional partners defend against the same Iranian-origin drones that Russia has extensively used against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. He noted that Ukrainian experts were deployed to countries in the Gulf region and beyond following heightened tensions triggered by strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory drone attacks.
Zelenskyy mentioned that dozens of anti-drone specialists have already been sent, with additional teams ready for deployment. Reports indicate Ukrainian personnel are assisting nations including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan in countering the threat.
The development underscores Ukraine’s growing expertise in drone defence after years of battling Russian Shahed attacks. Kyiv has refined an integrated air defence model that has proven highly effective against these low-cost, mass-launched drones. In return for its assistance, Ukraine is reportedly seeking high-end air defence systems and other support from Gulf partners to bolster its own defences.
This marks a notable expansion of Ukraine’s international military cooperation beyond Europe, with Zelenskyy emphasising that such engagements do not weaken Ukraine’s front-line capabilities. He added that Ukrainian units would continue operating in the region even after any temporary ceasefires.
The announcement comes as the broader geopolitical landscape shifts, with the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-related conflict showing signs of overlapping challenges in drone warfare technology.
Further details on the specific countries involved or the exact number of drones downed were not disclosed for operational security reasons.