Why Is The US Asking For $6 Billion To Inspect Iran's Nuclear Sites?

It declares. “The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of the MOU. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds. During the negotiations. Such funds, whether retain the original account or transfer, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designed by the central bank. Ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorisations accordingly.”