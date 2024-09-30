Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions

The whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, have become a topic after a recent image of him surfaced during an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) briefing. This image sparked widespread speculation, especially given the backdrop of recent significant events in the region.
Sinwar took over as Hamas chief after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. He is believed to have played a crucial role in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel, the most lethal assault in the country’s history. Known as the "Ghost of Gaza," Sinwar has consistently managed to evade capture by both Israeli and American intelligence, often slipping through their most sophisticated operations.
During a briefing on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi focused on military operations in Yemen. Behind him, an organizational chart showing the leadership of Hamas included an image of Sinwar marked with a question mark, leading many to wonder about his current status.
Halevi commented, "The IDF knows how to reach far and strike with accuracy," raising further questions about what message the IDF intended to send regarding Sinwar.
Israeli intelligence experts have noted that recent statements attributed to Sinwar might not have originated from him. According to N12 news, Israel had the opportunity to eliminate Sinwar but chose not to for fear of harming hostages taken by Hamas. Reports indicated that Sinwar was using these hostages as human shields to protect himself.
Former Mossad deputy director Ram Ben-Barak mentioned, "I believe if there were no such restrictions, we would have found him easier." Meanwhile, some Israeli officials are investigating the possibility that Sinwar was killed in an airstrike targeting a Hamas command centre, although they lack conclusive intelligence to confirm this.
So, Where Is Sinwar?
Reports suggest that Sinwar has been hiding in an extensive network of tunnels in Gaza and may have even used disguises, including that of a woman, to evade detection. However, defense officials indicated that they lack solid evidence about his exact location. There have been no strikes reported in areas where he is thought to be hiding.
Following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, it is believed that Sinwar has changed his hiding spot.