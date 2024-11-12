International

West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar

Tensions remain high between Israel and Lebanon as the conflict with Hezbollah and Hamas continues. On Monday night, Hezbollah responded to Israel's bombardment and fired rockets towards Haifa in northern Israel.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_1
| Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A man carries a safe box after he pulls it out of a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

2/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_9
| Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

3/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_2
| Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Children sit in a car as they wait their parents, who are collecting belongings from their house, which was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

4/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_3
| Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
A woman flashes the victory sign as she sits on the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

5/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_4
| Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
A paramedic evacuates a woman from a site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.

6/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_5
| Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel.

7/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_6
| Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel.

8/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_7
| Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.

9/9
Israel Lebanon Hezbollah war_8
| Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Hezbollah's chief spokesman Mohammed Afif speaks during a press conference in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

PHOTOS

