West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar

A man carries a safe box after he pulls it out of a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Children sit in a car as they wait their parents, who are collecting belongings from their house, which was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
A woman flashes the victory sign as she sits on the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
A paramedic evacuates a woman from a site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Kiryat Ata, northern Israel.
Hezbollah's chief spokesman Mohammed Afif speaks during a press conference in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.