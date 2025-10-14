The display, part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s declaration of independence, drew crowds eager to see the Chinese contingent, an unprecedented sight in a city still marked by historical conflicts with Beijing. "It was worth the wait. So cool. I admire their discipline," said Le Huyen My, a 22-year-old graduate from Ho Chi Minh City, according to Reuters. Videos of the parade garnered millions of views on platforms such as TikTok, with many users praising the Chinese soldiers’ precision.